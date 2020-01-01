Developing IVA Software Using NVIDIA DeepStream SDK

Kaustubh Purandare, NVIDIA | Zheng Liu, NVIDIA | Prashant Gaikwad, NVIDIA | Paul Shin, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based video and image understanding, as well as multi-sensor processing. DeepStream (DS) is an integral part of NVIDIA Metropolis, the platform for building end-to-end services and solutions for transforming pixels and sensor data to actionable insights. Ask us about developing intelligent video analytics software using DS, the basics of pipeline creation and design, Python bindings using DS, optimizing the DS SDK pipeline, and DS SDK internet-of-things cases.