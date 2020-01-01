Memory Management on Modern GPU Architectures

Nikolay-Sakharnykh, NVIDIA | Max Katz, NVIDIA | Michael Delomre, NVIDIA | Lars Nyland, NVIDIA | Chirayu Garg, NVIDIA | Mark Hairgrove, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Come to our session to discuss any topics about memory management on GPU systems: new memory management APIs, profiling and optimizations for GPU memory subsystem, tips and tricks for managing data across multiple GPUs and CPUs, and compression techniques. Whether you're interested in the low-level details of the GPU architecture, or software heuristics in the driver, or guidelines and best practices for applications — we have the right experts from multiple NVIDIA teams you can connect with and chat about your topic.