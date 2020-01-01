After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Accelerated Data Science on GPUs using RAPIDS
John Zedlewski, NVIDIA | Dante Gama Dessavre, NVIDIA | Shankara Rao Thejaswi, NVIDIA | Corey Nolet, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Parallelizing ML workloads on NVIDIA GPUs helps to analyze data and make decisions more efficiently. Come to this session to learn how to use GPUs to accelerate your ML workloads using the cuML RAPIDS project.