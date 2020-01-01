After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
NVIDIA NGC for Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and HPC
Chintan Patel, NVIDIA | Adel El Hallak, NVIDIA | Akhil Docca, NVIDIA | Adam Simpson (HPC), NVIDIA | Chris Parsons & Monika Katariya (Containers, Models, Helm Charts, SDKs), NVIDIA | Ryan McCormick (Deep Learning), NVIDIA | Zhenyi Huang (Deep Learning), NVIDIA | Scott McMillan (HPC & Deep Learning), NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Meet with NVIDIA experts one-on-one for questions on using GPU-accelerated software from NGC for deep learning, machine learning, and HPC. Ask us about such topics as strategies for using NGC in your workflows; running NGC containers on different platforms; and using pre-trained models and industry SDKs with Docker, Singularity, and Kubernetes. Who would benefit: Data scientist, developers, devops, system admins supporting DL, ML, data analytics, and HPC workloads Here are just a few topics we will cover. Feel free to bring your questions to the session: • Getting started with AI • Best practices to train, infer, and deploy AI solutions • Utilizing pre-trained models for NLP, TTS, Recommender and more • Running NGC software on-premeses, cloud, and edge with Kubernetes • Deploying DL frameworks and HPC app containers in Singularity • Building performant and lean containers with NVIDIA tools • Maximizing application performance and running applications at scale