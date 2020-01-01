Data Center Monitoring and Profiling

Brent-Stolle, NVIDIA | Scott-McMillan, NVIDIA | David-Beer, NVIDIA | Pramod-Ramarao, NVIDIA | Ahmed-Al-Sudan, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Connect with developers from NVIDIA's Data Center GPU Manager software (https://developer.nvidia.com/dcgm) on how to effectively monitor NVIDIA GPUs in your data center. Ask questions and see demos of new Data Center Profiling (DCP) features that allow you to monitor high-resolution profiling counters across your data center. Additionally, we can help you strategize how to integrate DCGM monitoring into third-party tools like Kubernetes, Prometheus, Collectd, Telegraf, and other data collectors.