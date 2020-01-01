Jetson Embedded Platform Experts

Phil-Lawrence, NVIDIA | Barrie-Mullins, NVIDIA | Eric-Brower Winnie-Hsu Christoph-Fritsch, NVIDIA | Sebastien-Domine Rafael-Campana, NVIDIA | Stuart-Yates John-Hsu, NVIDIA | Parthasarathy-Sriram Kaustubh-Purandare, NVIDIA | Eric-Work Ashok-Kelur, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

NVIDIA Jetson is the world's leading computing platform for AI at the edge. High in performance and low in power, it's ideal for compute-intensive embedded applications like robots, drones, mobile medical imaging, and intelligent video analytics. Manufacturers, independent developers, makers, and hobbyists can use Jetson developer kits and modules to explore the future of embedded computing and artificial intelligence. Have questions? Jetson experts will be available to discuss the platform capabilities, SDKs, and development tools, and answer questions to help you rapidly deploy AI at the edge. Connect directly with NVIDIA engineers and experts from other organizations to get answers to all of your questions on topics ranging from AI and deep learning to accelerated data science. Visit us at the pods in the exhibit hall and ask a question.