After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Inter-GPU Communication with NCCL
Sylvain Jeaugey, NVIDIA | Cliff Woolley, NVIDIA | Sreeram Potluri, NVIDIA | Ke Wen, NVIDIA | Nathan Luehr, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
NCCL (NVIDIA Collective Communication Library) optimizes inter-GPU communication on PCI, NVIDIA NVLink, and Infiniband, powering large-scale training for most DL frameworks, including Tensorflow, PyTorch, MXNet, and Chainer. Come discuss NCCL's performance, features, and latest advances. Connect directly with NVIDIA Experts to get answers to all of your questions on GPU programming and code optimization, share your experience, and get guidance on how to achieve maximum performance on NVIDIA's platform.