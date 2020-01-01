Future of ISO and CUDA C++

Bryce Lelbach, NVIDIA | Timothy Costa, NVIDIA | Jared Hoberock, NVIDIA | Olivier Giroux, NVIDIA | Michal Dominiak, NVIDIA | David Olsen, NVIDIA | Carl Case, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Curious about the future of C++? Interested in learning about the C++ committee's roadmap for safety critical, concurrent, parallel, and heterogeneous programming? Come join Olivier Giroux (chair of the C++ committee's Concurrency and Parallelism group), Bryce Adelstein Lelbach (chair of the C++ committee's Library Evolution Incubator and Tooling groups), and the rest of NVIDIA's ISO C++ committee delegation for a Q&A session about the future of the C++ programming language. Connect directly with NVIDIA Experts to get answers to all of your questions on GPU programming and code optimization, share your experience, and get guidance on how to achieve maximum performance on NVIDIA's platform.