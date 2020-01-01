After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Future of ISO and CUDA C++
Bryce Lelbach, NVIDIA | Timothy Costa, NVIDIA | Jared Hoberock, NVIDIA | Olivier Giroux, NVIDIA | Michal Dominiak, NVIDIA | David Olsen, NVIDIA | Carl Case, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Curious about the future of C++? Interested in learning about the C++ committee's roadmap for safety critical, concurrent, parallel, and heterogeneous programming? Come join Olivier Giroux (chair of the C++ committee's Concurrency and Parallelism group), Bryce Adelstein Lelbach (chair of the C++ committee's Library Evolution Incubator and Tooling groups), and the rest of NVIDIA's ISO C++ committee delegation for a Q&A session about the future of the C++ programming language. Connect directly with NVIDIA Experts to get answers to all of your questions on GPU programming and code optimization, share your experience, and get guidance on how to achieve maximum performance on NVIDIA's platform.