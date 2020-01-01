Creating an Intelligent Cockpit with DRIVE IX and DriveWorks

Aaraadhya Narra, NVIDIA | Aaraadhya Narra, NVIDIA | Ratin Kumar, NVIDIA | Oliver Knieps, NVIDIA | Anshul Jain, NVIDIA | Mengdi Huang, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

The NVIDIA DRIVE IX intelligent experience software stack runs on the DriveWorks middleware layer to enhance the driver’s situational awareness, assists in driving functions and provides natural language interactions between the vehicle and its occupants. Learn from our Developer Zone Forum experts how to create a safer, AI-powered cockpit experience using DriveWorks in this hour-long Q&A session.