Using CUDA, TensorRT and DriveWorks on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX

Aaraadhya Narra, NVIDIA | Dennis Lui , NVIDIA | , NVIDIA | Josh Park, NVIDIA | Anurag Dixit, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Autonomous vehicles need fast, accurate perception to perform safely. NVIDIA CUDA software and TensorRT on DRIVE AGX can accelerate massive computation workloads in parallel and optimize DNN inference. Hear from our Developer Zone Forum experts on how to leverage these blocks, along with DriveWorks, and understand how to deal with safety when integrating CUDA into mission critical software.