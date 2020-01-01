After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Using CUDA, TensorRT and DriveWorks on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX
Aaraadhya Narra, NVIDIA | Dennis Lui , NVIDIA | , NVIDIA | Josh Park, NVIDIA | Anurag Dixit, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Autonomous vehicles need fast, accurate perception to perform safely. NVIDIA CUDA software and TensorRT on DRIVE AGX can accelerate massive computation workloads in parallel and optimize DNN inference. Hear from our Developer Zone Forum experts on how to leverage these blocks, along with DriveWorks, and understand how to deal with safety when integrating CUDA into mission critical software.