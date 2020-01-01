Jumpstart AV Development with DRIVE OS and DriveWorks

Aaraadhya Narra, NVIDIA | Aaraadhya Narra, NVIDIA | Luke Harvey, NVIDIA | Vick Yu & Shay Alon, NVIDIA | Kamal Balagopalan, NVIDIA | Wei Chen, NVIDIA | Dennis Lui , NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn from the NVIDIA Developer Zone Forum experts how to leverage the DRIVE OS system software along with the DriveWorks middleware layer for efficient autonomous vehicle development. DRIVE OS provides a flexible end-to-end software and hardware development platform. Together with DriveWorks, it delivers plug-n-play components as well as the ability to customize applications for specialized use cases.