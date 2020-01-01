After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
CUDA and Ray Tracing Developer Tools
Sebastien Domine, NVIDIA | Rafael Campana, NVIDIA | Daniel Horowitz, NVIDIA | Magnus Strengert Holly Wilper Sebastien Domine, NVIDIA | Elton, Kajetan, MarkM, SteveU, NVIDIA | Bob, Felix, Magnus, NVIDIA | Jeff-Larkin, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
With the advances in accelerated GPU computing and rendering come new development challenges. The new NVIDIA Nsight developer tools portfolio enables developers to embrace new CUDA features like CUDA graphs and accelerated ray tracing rendering with NVIDIA OptiX, DX12/DXR, or Vulkan Raytracing. Stop by to talk to the developer tools engineering team to learn more about how Nsight tools can help you. Share your wish list or challenges so we can shape the future of our tools accordingly.