CUDA and Ray Tracing Developer Tools

Sebastien Domine, NVIDIA | Rafael Campana, NVIDIA | Daniel Horowitz, NVIDIA | Magnus Strengert Holly Wilper Sebastien Domine, NVIDIA | Elton, Kajetan, MarkM, SteveU, NVIDIA | Bob, Felix, Magnus, NVIDIA | Jeff-Larkin, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

With the advances in accelerated GPU computing and rendering come new development challenges. The new NVIDIA Nsight developer tools portfolio enables developers to embrace new CUDA features like CUDA graphs and accelerated ray tracing rendering with NVIDIA OptiX, DX12/DXR, or Vulkan Raytracing. Stop by to talk to the developer tools engineering team to learn more about how Nsight tools can help you. Share your wish list or challenges so we can shape the future of our tools accordingly.