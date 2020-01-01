After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Using Video Codec SDK and Optical Flow SDK on NVIDIA GPUs Effectively
Abhijit-Patait, NVIDIA | Yogender Gupta, NVIDIA | , NVIDIA | Roman-Arzumanyan, NVIDIA | Stefan-Schoenefeld, NVIDIA | Kevin-Chen, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
NVIDIA GPUs, starting with the Turing generation, feature an optical-flow hardware accelerator that enhances several applications, including AI/DL, object tracking, video frame interpolation, and video analytics. The optical-flow functionality is available for software developers using NVIDIA's optical-flow SDK. Bring your questions, suggestions, and feature requests related to optical-flow hardware and SDK to this session. Discover how it can be used in the applications above, and how you can leverage the optical flow with GPU-inferencing capabilities to build amazing applications for various industries. Plus, you'll learn about new features and the roadmap of optical-flow hardware and software. NVIDIA's technical staff responsible for multimedia software will staff this session.