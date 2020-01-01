After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Working with Tensor Cores and RTCore for compute
Vishal-Mehta, NVIDIA | Ingo-Wald, NVIDIA | Jeff-Larkin, NVIDIA | Jakob-Progsch, NVIDIA | Jiqun-Tu, NVIDIA | Ashwin-Nanjappa, NVIDIA | Tim Biedert, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Get your queries regarding Tensor Cores and RTCore answered. Learn how to exploit Tensor Core from CUDA & RTCore from Optix for general-purpose compute and understand algorithmic patterns that can be accelerated using NVIDIA's unique hardware features. Learn how to profile and optimize HPC / ML codes for Tensor Core and RTCore.