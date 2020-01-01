After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Autonomous Vehicles: Learn AI Training and Simulation for Validation using NVIDIA DRIVE® Platform

Manish-Harsh, NVIDIA | Pradeep Gupta , NVIDIA | Bill Veehmius , NVIDIA | Jarrod Puyot, NVIDIA | Matt Cragun , NVIDIA | Siddha Ganju , NVIDIA | Markus Wetzstein, Louis Stuber, NVIDIA | Mikhail Yurasov , NVIDIA | Venkatesh Rao , NVIDIA | Luke Harvey , NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn about the end-to-end platform, resources, and how to connect with experts supporting the developer community. We'll discuss applications, benchmarking, and architecture fundamentals required for the AI infrastructure of self driving.



View More GTC 2020 Content