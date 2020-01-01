After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Autonomous Vehicles: Learn AI Training and Simulation for Validation using NVIDIA DRIVE® Platform
Manish-Harsh, NVIDIA | Pradeep Gupta , NVIDIA | Bill Veehmius , NVIDIA | Jarrod Puyot, NVIDIA | Matt Cragun , NVIDIA | Siddha Ganju , NVIDIA | Markus Wetzstein, Louis Stuber, NVIDIA | Mikhail Yurasov , NVIDIA | Venkatesh Rao , NVIDIA | Luke Harvey , NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Learn about the end-to-end platform, resources, and how to connect with experts supporting the developer community. We'll discuss applications, benchmarking, and architecture fundamentals required for the AI infrastructure of self driving.