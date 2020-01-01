After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Multi-GPU Programming
Jiri-Kraus, NVIDIA | Jiri-Kraus, NVIDIA | Sreeram-Potluri, NVIDIA | Akshay-Venkatesh, NVIDIA | Davide-Rossetti, NVIDIA | Serge-Panev, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Wondering how to scale your code to multiple GPUs in a node or cluster? Need to discuss NVIDIA CUDA-aware MPI details? This is the right session for you to ask your beginner or expert questions on multi-GPU programming, GPUDirect, NVSHMEM, and MPI. Connect with the Experts offers a range of informal sessions where you can ask experts from NVIDIA and other organizations your burning questions about a specific subject.