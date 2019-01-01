GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Inception Showcase

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:SE900000:Inception Showcase



NVIDIA Inception is the leading AI startup accelerator with over 3,600 members around the world. Inception members are tackling hard problems ranging from medical imaging to robotics to seamless retail and have raised over $14B collectively. Several Inception members have already been acquired by the worlds leading corporations and many are continuing to develop innovative businesses. The Inception Showcase will highlight some of the most innovative and exciting companies in the program. Inception startups highlighted at previous GTC events included Athelas, BIOS, AiFi, Kinema Systems, DeepGram and SubtleMedical. Seven startups will present their company and technology and respond to questions in front of an audience of investors, industry leaders and developers during a fast-paced one-hour event.