GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9995:Data Augmentation and GANs for Healthcare Applications

Enhao Gong(Subtle Medical),Faisal Mahmood(Johns Hopkins University)

We'll talk about overcoming the barrier to obtaining adequate data to generate highly accurate models in medical imaging. Deep learning has proven valuable in creating analytic tools for medical imaging that have been cleared in multiple countries and are used in daily clinical work. But one barrier to additional solutions has been a lack of available data. Data are often difficult to obtain, especially in the quantities needed to generate highly accurate models. We'll discuss data augmentation techniques and explain how three different institutions have overcome this barrier.

View the slides (pdf)