GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9994:Clara SDK: Enabling Medical Imaging Experts to Bring AI to the Clinic

Bibb Allen(American College of Radiology Data Science Institute),Woojin Kim(Nuance Communications),Neil Tenenholtz(MGH & BWH Center for Clinical Data Science),Mike Tilkin(American College of Radiology),Raghu Vemula(Nuance Communications)

We'll discuss the Clara Platform, which is designed to bring NVIDIA technology and expertise in high performance computing, artificial intelligence, and photorealistic rendering to the medical-imaging industry. Our talk will focus on how developers from industry and institutions are leveraging the platform to integrate artificial intelligence into hospitals to bend the cost curve and improve patient outcomes.

