GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9992:OmniSci and RAPIDS: End-to-End Open Source Data Science Workflow (Presented by OmniSci)

Venkat Krishnamurthy(OmniSci),Aaron Williams(OmniSci)

Learn how the OmniSci GPU-Accelerated SQL engine fits into the overall RAPIDS partner ecosystem for open source GPU analytics. Using open data, we'll show how to ingest data that's from both streaming and standing sources, perform descriptive statistics and feature engineering using SQL and cuDF, and return the results as a GPU DataFrame. We'll also describe how data science workflow can be accomplished using tools from the RAPIDS ecosystem, all without the data ever leaving the GPU.

View the slides (pdf)