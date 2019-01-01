Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9991:Sensing Technologies for an Autonomous Tomorrow (Presented by Analog Devices)

Stewart Sellars(Analog Devices)

We'll discuss how we're working to enable safe, reliable autonomous transport by developing highly accurate, real-time 3D views around autonomous vehicles. Our perception sensor suite uses RADAR, LIDAR, cameras, and IMUs to provide a 360-degree safety shield. We'll explain how data from high-performance imaging RADAR, LIDAR, and cameras are fused together to give the vehicle its sense of sight, while the IMU gives the vehicle its sense of feeling and ensures it maintains its heading. The large amount of data generated by our Drive360 sensors requires in-vehicle high performance AI computers to create a real-time 3D view around the vehicle.

