Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9990:PhysX 4: Raising the Fidelity and Performance of Physics Simulation in Games

Michelle Lu(NVIDIA),Kier Storey(NVIDIA),Gordon Yeoman(NVIDIA)

We will discuss the latest features of PhysX 4, NVIDIA's latest open-sourced PhysX version. We'll explain new techniques and how to use them, and we'll provide details about the performance and accuracy trade-offs of these techniques and their applicability to game developers. Our talk will provide examples of how these techniques can be used to improve simulation quality and performance in a wide range of gaming applications. We'll also discuss the feature set and simulation integrity of the PhysX Vehicles SDK.

View the slides (pdf)