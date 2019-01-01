Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9989:Fireside Chat - Healthcare in the AI Era: Innovating with Data and Its Implications

Walter DeBrouwer(Doc.AI),Carla Leibowitz(NVIDIA),Rajeev Ronanki(Anthem Insurance),Richard White(OSU Wexner Medical Center)

Healthcare has been on the frontlines of AI adoption for some time, using it to solve critical problems impacting humanity at large. What can other industries learn from healthcare AI innovation, in terms of applications and benchmarks? What insights can be shared about cross-industry concerns such as privacy and security? How will healthcare further evolve now that data-centric models are driving new models?