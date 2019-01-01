GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Exploring Ray-Traced Future in Metro Exodus

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9985:Exploring Ray-Traced Future in Metro Exodus

Ben Archard(4AGames),Sergei Karmalsky(4AGames),Oles Shyshkovtsov(4AGames),Dmitry Zhdan(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss ray-tracing in Metro Exodus, covering topics like stochastic effects are your friends, and how ray-tracing could improve the non-RT rendering pipeline in Metro and DXR integration without massive changes in the engine. We'll touch on deferred lighting for hit positions, explore global illumination and the possibility of less-than-one-ray-per-pixel computer graphics and compare more rays versus more denoising. Our talk will also explore other ray-tracking effects and tips and tricks for denoising at full resolution and full performance.

