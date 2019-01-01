Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9984:"Shadows" of the Tomb Raider: Ray Tracing Deep Dive

Holger Gruen(NVIDIA),Michiel Roza(Nixxes),Jon Story(NVIDIA)

This session will cover how Nixxes and NVIDIA added ray-traced shadows for directional, spot, point, and area light sources. We'll cover what went well and what didn't in all aspects of the work, including BVH construction and implications on content, as well as tracing and denoising the results.

View the slides (pdf)