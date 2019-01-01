Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9983:Edge to Core: A Meta Study of Data Complexity in AI (Presented by DDN)

James Coomer(DDN Storage)

We'll discuss the challenges uncovered in AI and deep learning workloads, discuss the most efficient approaches to handling data, and examine use cases in autonomous vehicles, retail, health care, finance, and other markets. Our talk will cover the complete requirements of the data life cycle including initial acquisition, processing, inference, long-term storage, and driving data back into the field to sustain ever-growing processes of improvement. As the data landscape evolves with emerging requirements, the relationship between compute and data is undergoing a fundamental transition. We will provide examples of data life cycles in production triggering diverse architectures from turnkey reference systems with DGX and DDN A3I to tailor-made solutions.