Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9982:Accelerate Innovation in the Enterprise with Distributed ML / DL on GPUs (Presented by HPE)

Thomas Phelan(BlueData (recently acquired by HPE)),Nanda Vijaydev(BlueData (recently acquired by HPE))

How do you accelerate innovation and deliver faster time-to-value for your AI initiative, while ensuring enterprise-grade security and high performance? How do you provide easy access to the tools and data your data science teams need for large-scale distributed ML/DL with greater agility for rapid prototyping and iteration? We'll discuss practical examples and lessons learned from GPU-Accelerated ML/DL use cases in financial services, healthcare, and other industries. Learn how to quickly deploy containerized multi-node environments for TensorFlow and other ML DL tools in a multi-tenant architecture with a shared pool of resources using GPUs.

View the slides (pdf)