GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9981:Accelerated Computing Solutions for AI and HPC Workloads (Presented by Super Micro)

Sarosh Irani(Super Micro Computer, Inc.)

We'll talk about how the huge computing advances made in AI by the deep learning revolution of the last five years have pushed legacy hardware to its limits with the CPU, which must now run workloads it was not tailored for. This comes at a time when Moore's Law is tapering off, and the slowdown in the speed of increase single-threaded performance, thus requiring a new compute paradigm, accelerated computing, powered by massively parallel GPUs.

View the slides (pdf)