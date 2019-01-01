Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9978:An In-depth Study of HBM (Presented by SK hynix)

Changyong Ahn(SK hynix),Nayoung Lee(SK hynix)

SK hynix began developing HBM(High Bandwidth Memory) technology in 2011 when it became evident that memory density and bandwidth scaling is critical for next generation architectures. HBM is currently widely adopted in various applications and it will lead the future memory trend owing to the growth in AI, ML, and HPC applications. We will discuss a technical overview of HBM technology and the future trends of HBM.

