GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Graduate Fellowship FastForward Talks

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9976:Graduate Fellowship FastForward Talks

Aishwarya Agrawal(Georgia Tech),Abhishek Badki(UC Santa Barbara),Bill Dally(NVIDIA),Daniel George(University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign),Xun Huang(Cornell University),Huizi Mao(Stanford University)

Join a special presentation from our 2018-2019 Graduate Fellowship recipients to learn what's next from the world of research and academia. Sponsored projects involve a variety of technical challenges, including topics such as 3D scene understanding, new programming models for tensor computations, HPC physics simulations for astrophysics, deep learning algorithms for AI natural language learning, and cancer diagnosis. We believe that theses students will lead the future in our industry and we're proud to support the 2018-2019 NVIDIA Graduate Fellows. For more information on the NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship program, visit www.nvidia.com/en-us/research/graduate-fellowships.

View the slides (pdf)