GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9969:NVIDIA Quadro: The Fusion of Graphics and AI (Presented by PNY Technologies)

Carl Flygare(PNY Technologies)

We'll focus on the intersection of Quadro professional graphics and AI, and how they are remaking production workflows across industries such as manufacturing; media and entertainment, and architecture, engineering, and construction. Learn how Quadro RTX features such as real-time ray tracing and advanced shading are being augmented and extended by NVIDIA's NGX technology and developer tools, which are transforming Quadro professional graphics from a tool to an active assistant for professional users. We'll also discuss the impact of generative design, additive manufacturing, and next-generation VR and AR technology.

View the slides (pdf)