GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9967:Materials Discovery with Artificial Intelligence

YounSuk Choi(Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology),Hyo SugLee(Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology)

The conventional trial-and-error development approach to materials science is time-consuming and expensive. More efficient in silico techniques based on simulations or machine learning have emerged during the past two decades. We'll talk about the recent trend and solutions for accelerating materials discovery and discuss future prospects.

