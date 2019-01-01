Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9963:Applications of Deep Learning for Locomotion Animation

Gavriel State(NVIDIA)

We will examine tools and technologies that NVIDIA's GameWorks team is building to leverage the power of deep learning for content creation, and we'll demonstrate how we're combining some of these techniques with traditional character animation for applications in our Isaac robotics simulator. We will also talk about how to use GPUs for high-performance runtime inferencing of these networks for games or real-time VFX scenarios. We'll also eview some of the latest research in the field, particularly that involving physics-based simulation and reinforcement learning, and demonstrate some of NVIDIA's latest work designed to simplify the process of training RL agents for these tasks.

