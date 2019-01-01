Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9958:Corporate Tools for GPU Access and Software Development

Alex Gartner(The MITRE Corporation),Christine Harvey(The MITRE Corporation)

Users of HPC Systems have diverse needs and requirements for their applications and ML/DL environments. Containers help streamline and simplify environment creation, but security concerns generally prohibit popular container environments such as Docker from running in shared computing environments. Alternate container systems for HPC address security concerns but have less documentation and resources available for users. We'll describe how our pipeline and resources at MITRE enable users to quickly build custom environments and run their code on the HPC system while minimizing startup time. Our process implements LXD containers, Docker, and Singularity on a combination of development and production HPC systems using a traditional scheduler.

