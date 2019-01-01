GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Using CUDA on Windows

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9957:Using CUDA on Windows

Raphael Boissel(NVIDIA)

Developing and releasing an application with CUDA on Windows comes with its own set of challenges. We'll outline features in CUDA for Windows introduced in the past year, discuss our plans for next year, and explain how to take advantage of our work. We will also cover dos and don'ts for Windows CUDA code to achieve better performance and more reliable code.

