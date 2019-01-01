Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9955:Redefining Robots Demystify Next Generation AI Enabled Robotics

Bastiane Huang(Osaro)

Machine learning has made it possible to shift from manually programming robots to allowing machines to learn and adapt to changes in the environment. We will discuss how AI-enabled robots are used in warehouse automation and how we can use warehouse robotics as an example for other industries such as manufacturing and food assembly. We will describe recent progress in deep reinforcement learning and imitation learning, and discuss the requirements and challenges of various industrial problems, both pipelined and end-to-end systems. Our talk also covers the technology Osaro developed to address the challenges in industrial robotics.

