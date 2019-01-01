Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9948:AI from Edge to Cloud: How HPE and Seagate deliver Quality and Efficiency across the Manufacturing Supply Chain

Bruce King(SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY),Bharath Ramesh(Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Scaling successful ML and AI projects from a laboratory environment to deployment at live global manufacturing sites is a challenging task. Learn how HPE and Seagate combined their expertise in enterprise IT, operational technology, deep learning to build a robust AI architecture to address this need. We'll describe the value of HPE Edgeline and Apollo Systems, HPE Pointnext's Project OneAI, and Seagate Nytro all-flash arrays, and we'll explain how these facilitate the evolution of ML.

View the slides (pdf)