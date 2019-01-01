Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9946:Human-Centered Interfaces for Autonomous Machines

Madeline Gannon(NVIDIA)

We'll share our recent research developing human-centered interfaces for fabrication machines. We will explain how to deploy empathic interfaces that harness a robot's body language for legible, low-level communication with non-experts. This work illustrates how human-centered design can reconfigure automation tool to enhance, augment, and expand human capabilities rather than replace them. We'll also discuss a series of computational techniques for transforming giant, industrial robots into living, breathing mechanical creatures.