Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9944:I am AI: How Humans and Technology are Working Together

Ron Alfa(Recursion),Juan Bravo(Agrobot),Noah Kravitz(AI Postcast),Christian Thurow(Searidge Technologies)

How has AI had an effect on the world around us? Hear the extraordinary stories showcased in the I am AI keynote video and documentary series, and learn how humans and technology are working together to solve the grand challenges of our time.