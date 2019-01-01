Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9943:Synthetic Data will Drive Next Wave of Business Applications

Rev Lebaredian(NVIDIA)

Data quality is a challenge all businesses face as they move forward with AI applications. Real-world data can be flawed, and attempting to create it for training and inference is sometimes too dangerous or costly to tackle. We'll discuss synthetic data, which can be created in controlled environments, even virtual ones. We'll explain why we see it as the future of data generation that will help businesses succeed.

