Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9942:What Every Industry Can Learn About AI from Retail

Francois Chaubard(Focal Systems),Michael Hall(GOAT),Marco Mascorro(Fellow Robots),Alex Sabatier(NVIDIA)

Retailers are on the front lines of using AI as an instrument of innovation, ranging from in-store experiences to back-end efficiencies. We'll provide practical insights from retail industry leaders that outline success criteria that any industry can apply to its strategy, from optimization of supply chain routes to spend management.