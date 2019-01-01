GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Drive Operational Efficiencies with AI

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9941:Drive Operational Efficiencies with AI

Sam Charrington(This Week in Machine Learning and AI),John Elliott(Accenture),Atif Kureishy(Teradata),Arun Subramaniyan(BHGE Digital)

By 2035, artificial intelligence could increase productivity by 40 percent or more. Manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other key industries will benefit. We'll discuss how we're driving operational efficiencies within our organizations with AI applications, from getting started to advanced systems.