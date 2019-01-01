Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9938:Artificial Intelligence: Technology's Inevitable Consequence

Oliver Schabenberger PhD(SAS)

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to profoundly affect our world and lives. In this era of constant change, how do organizations keep up? We'll discuss the forces that drive technology forward and the technology trends, including AI, that can help organizations remain relevant in a world of constant transformation.