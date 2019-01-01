GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Deep Learning Institute Executive Workshop

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9937:Deep Learning Institute Executive Workshop

Tim Delisle(Datalogue),Jeff Goldman(Procter and Gamble),Stephen Piron(Dessa),Will Ramey(NVIDIA)

Designed for the business leader, this session is a getting started primer for deep learning in the enterprise. Through cross-industry use cases, panelists will discuss adoption considerations, developing teams, building proof-of-concepts, and measurement.