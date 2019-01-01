Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9933:The Future OF Vehicle Intelligence and Autonomy Redefined by Le Mans 24HRS

Bryn Balcombe(Roborace)

Will the 24hrs of Le Mans redefine the Future of Vehicle Intelligence and Autonomy? After 125 years of racing horseless carriages motorsport is set to fade away in the era of driverless cars. Or is it? The 24hrs of Le Mans has always been a proving ground for innovative automotive technology but is automated driving the only future? Instead, will innovations in artificial Intelligence be used enhance human driver skill and safety, create a future where AI becomes our co-driver & guardian angel. Will AI help us reimagine the human machine interface and enable disabled athletes to compete beyond their physical or neurological limits? Will AI enable races that bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds? Are we entering the Motorsport Metaverse?

View the slides (pdf)