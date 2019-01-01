GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Tensor Core Performance: The Ultimate Guide

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9926:Tensor Core Performance: The Ultimate Guide

Michael Andersch(NVIDIA)

Learn what's needed to achieve optimal performance on NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs. We'll review the fundamentals of GPU performance, explain how Tensor Core-accelerated operations work, and use this knowledge to infer how to structure and size neural network operations (layers) to achieve ideal performance. We'll also provide a cheat sheet of Tensor Core performance guidelines. The talk aims to provide tools to understand why neural networks perform a certain way on Tensor Core GPUs and to enable changes to network architecture to further improve performance.

View the slides (pdf)