GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Fast AI Data Pre-processing with NVIDIA DALI

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9925:Fast AI Data Pre-processing with NVIDIA DALI

Janusz Lisiecki(NVIDIA),Micha? Zientkiewicz(NVIDIA)

With every generation of GPU it becomes more difficult to keep the data pipeline full to fully utilize the GPU. Last year we presented our approach to this problem. Now we'll discuss our working solution, DALI. We'll talk about challenges we faced and what we achieved in the past year.

View the slides (pdf)