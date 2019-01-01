Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9924:AI in Diagnostic Imaging: An Opportunity to Reinvent the Clinical Workflow

Tessa Cook(Penn Medicine)

We'll talk about how AI can reinvent the workflow for radiology. Understanding the current workflow and challenges in radiology is important when developing potential AI solutions, but developers must avoid simply replacing existing workflow steps with AI. We'll discuss how using AI to refashion the workflow could help radiologists and physicians in other diagnostic imaging specialties deliver more effective, personalized, cost-effective, and accessible care to patients. We'll describe challenges specific to patient care in radiology, brainstorm solutions, and describe AI initiatives we're piloting.

View the slides (pdf)