GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9923:Accelerating Product Visualization in KeyShot using RTX

Henrik Jensen(Luxion)

KeyShot is widely used in industrial design to visualize products for design evaluations, marketing images, technical illustrations, and more. We'll discuss our experience integrating RTX support into KeyShot. We'll explain why we decided to use RTX and outline the technical design decisions we made to provide the best experience for our users.