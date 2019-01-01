Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9921:From Deep Learning to Next-Gen Visualization: A GPU-Powered Digital Transformation

Ingrid Tobar(Anadarko Petroleum Corporation),Amit Vij(Kinetica)

Subsurface spatial data is rapidly increasing in magnitude and in the pace at which it becomes available. At the same time, the technological capacity required to process and manage extreme data is constantly improving. We'll discuss how we're working to incorporate all relevant information into decision-making by leveraging cloud and GPU technology to process large data volumes and deploy deep learning models for geoscience and operations. That allows us to achieve high data-processing efficiency and significant time savings in traditional workflows. We'll present a high-level overview of projects in which we use GPU technology and provide a close look at our most recent implementation of GPU-Accelerated data management and 3D data visualization at scale.

View the slides (pdf)